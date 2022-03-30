Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.43 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Globe Life worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,104. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

