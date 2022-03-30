Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.63 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Grand Canyon Education worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 381.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $745,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after purchasing an additional 383,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

