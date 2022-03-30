Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,932 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Customers Bancorp worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 119.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $3,176,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.