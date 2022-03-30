Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 540 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Genpact worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Genpact by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 226,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,953,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,537 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Genpact by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 27,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

G opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

