Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of American Equity Investment Life worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,124. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

