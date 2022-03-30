Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given New GBX 267 Price Target at Barclays

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 268 ($3.51) to GBX 267 ($3.50) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($3.03) to GBX 233 ($3.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 264 ($3.46).

SBRE opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £568.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 212.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.55. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276 ($3.62).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.93%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

