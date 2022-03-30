Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAXPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Sampo Oyj stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

