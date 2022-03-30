Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,492. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02. Samsara has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $77,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $28,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $4,407,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $1,211,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

