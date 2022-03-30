Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 3.5% Higher

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.31. 4,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,161,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.35). On average, analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Patrick Y. Yang acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.