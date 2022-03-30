Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SANB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SANB opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

Get Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANB. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,758,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $6,244,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $5,631,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $3,964,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $3,473,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.