Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STC. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 target price on Sangoma Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
STC traded up C$0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.99. 92,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.53 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97.
About Sangoma Technologies (Get Rating)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
