Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 115,266 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.09. 620,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $33.54.

