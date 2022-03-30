Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 523,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 327,833 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,663 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,258,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,008,000 after purchasing an additional 92,611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.09. 620,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $33.54.

