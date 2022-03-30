Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,876,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. 3,710,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,045. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

