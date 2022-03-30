Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.80-7.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.800-$7.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.63. The stock had a trading volume of 435,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,561. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

