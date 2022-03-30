Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35-7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.800-$7.100 EPS.

Shares of SAIC traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,660. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.25.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Science Applications International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Science Applications International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Science Applications International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.