Scotiabank Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$48.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.57% from the stock’s current price.

ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.19.

Shares of ACQ stock traded down C$0.18 on Wednesday, reaching C$35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.69. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$26.80 and a 1 year high of C$59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$952.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Barry Lee James purchased 1,550 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

