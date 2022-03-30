Scotiabank Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$48.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.57% from the stock’s current price.
ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.19.
Shares of ACQ stock traded down C$0.18 on Wednesday, reaching C$35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.69. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$26.80 and a 1 year high of C$59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$952.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37.
In other AutoCanada news, Director Barry Lee James purchased 1,550 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$639,671.71.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
