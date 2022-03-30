SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.47) earnings per share.
NASDAQ SCYX opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.99. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile (Get Rating)
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
