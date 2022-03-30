SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.47) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.99. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

