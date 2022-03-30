SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down to $116.12

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $116.12, but opened at $106.90. SEA shares last traded at $113.12, with a volume of 228,097 shares.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.01.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

