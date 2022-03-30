Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Exelon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exelon in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. Exelon has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

