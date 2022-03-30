Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.007.

Shares of SES stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.39. 664,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,681. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.56 and a 12-month high of C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SES shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.23.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,043.09.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

