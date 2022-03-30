Seedify.fund (SFUND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.08 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.41 or 0.00011476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $132.67 million and $8.08 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.52 or 0.07185573 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,140.47 or 1.00052910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

