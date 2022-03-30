Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of SERA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,512. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.45. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $15.50.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 273,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth $1,803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.
About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
