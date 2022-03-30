Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SQZZF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 11,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573. Serica Energy has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

Serica Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

