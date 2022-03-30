ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Christopher Bedi Sells 700 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Christopher Bedi sold 239 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $135,264.44.

On Monday, February 14th, Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46.

On Friday, January 28th, Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40.

NOW opened at $597.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.35, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $559.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.77.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in ServiceNow by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

