ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Lowered to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $460.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $686.52.

NOW stock opened at $597.75 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $559.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $1,963,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $1,473,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

