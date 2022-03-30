ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Short Interest Update

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,200 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 578,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. ServiceSource International has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.70.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 47,141 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,141.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 552,303 shares of company stock valued at $651,692 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ServiceSource International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SREV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

