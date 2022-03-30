ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.93

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.93 and last traded at $94.72, with a volume of 245726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

