Shadow Token (SHDW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $77.00

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded down 34.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Shadow Token has a total market capitalization of $233,963.25 and approximately $77.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadow Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046820 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.11 or 0.07150513 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,062.09 or 0.99972362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Shadow Token Coin Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com

Shadow Token Coin Trading

