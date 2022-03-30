Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend by 21.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $894.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 116,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 107.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCVL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.