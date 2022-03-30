Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TXP. reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LON:TXP opened at GBX 81 ($1.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.46. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 37.75 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.98 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of £170.69 million and a P/E ratio of 270.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

