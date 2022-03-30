Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Expands By 50.0%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANSLY stock remained flat at $$75.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.66. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05.

Get Ansell alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 3.48%.

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.