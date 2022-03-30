Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Declines By 41.7%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Ashford stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. 4,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,952. Ashford has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashford during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ashford by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ashford by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ashford by 122.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the period. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

