Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Rises By 66.7%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BDOUY stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. 606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. BDO Unibank has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $27.88.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0359 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.
