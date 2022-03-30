Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Decreases By 32.3%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 292,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $19.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.48. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

