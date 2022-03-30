Short Interest in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Decreases By 38.2%

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,200 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 534,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BIMI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BOQI International Medical has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $13.35.

Get BOQI International Medical alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BOQI International Medical by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 208,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BOQI International Medical by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 207,831 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOQI International Medical by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOQI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOQI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.