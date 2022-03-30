Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Drops By 27.1%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Britvic in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.67) to GBX 1,000 ($13.10) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.55.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 46,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,561. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.06. Britvic has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.