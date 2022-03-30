Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Increases By 66.9%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the February 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 3,841 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $79,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUK traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,555. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 2,350 ($30.78) to GBX 1,422 ($18.63) in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

