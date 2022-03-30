Short Interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Decreases By 43.1%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.16.

Shares of STZ opened at $231.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.28 and a 200-day moving average of $227.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,013.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

