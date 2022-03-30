Short Interest in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Drops By 40.9%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,350,000 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 37,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. 77,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,609. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

