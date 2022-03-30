Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Increases By 100.0%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EAXR opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Ealixir has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

