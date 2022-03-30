Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Increases By 100.0%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:EAXR opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Ealixir has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $9.97.
