Short Interest in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Expands By 42.7%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $78,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,381.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $421,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $536,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $3,113,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

FTCI traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. 15,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,142. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $513.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. On average, analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTCI. Colliers Securities began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.