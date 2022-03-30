Short Interest in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Decreases By 46.4%

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRNT shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IronNet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

In other IronNet news, insider Donald Closser sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Rogers bought 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,319.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IronNet by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IronNet during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IronNet by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in IronNet during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IronNet stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. IronNet has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

