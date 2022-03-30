Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Decreases By 36.3%

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 295,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,030,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,215,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,239,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,712,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JSPR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 13,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,179. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

