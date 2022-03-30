Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Grows By 62.4%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 147,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.95. The company had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,630. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.22.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $253.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

