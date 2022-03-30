Short Interest in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Rises By 76.5%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALA stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.