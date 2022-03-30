Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Increases By 57.5%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,900 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the February 28th total of 379,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.7 days.

OTCMKTS KELTF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. 10,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KELTF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.