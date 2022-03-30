Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Rises By 63.5%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the February 28th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,534,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of MAIFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 273,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Minera Alamos has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

