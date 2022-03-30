Short Interest in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Grows By 50.8%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 162.3% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,133,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Shares of MGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. 1,195,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,752. The company has a market cap of $964.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.33. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.