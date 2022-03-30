Short Interest in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Grows By 50.8%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
In related news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 162.3% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,133,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. 1,195,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,752. The company has a market cap of $964.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.33. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
