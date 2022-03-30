Short Interest in Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Declines By 46.1%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDBKY opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $16.95.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.